Riverdale Gets Even Spookier in “Halloween” Preview

Riverdale‘s fourth season certainly isn’t pulling any punches, if this week’s outrageous and bizarre takedown of The Farm was any indication. On Wednesday, The CW released a preview for “Chapter Sixty-One: Halloween”, the fourth episode of the show’s fourth season. As the title suggests, the episode will be the show’s first-ever Halloween installment, something the show has been hoping to do since its inception.

“It’s episode four.” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said of the episode during San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year. “We’ve never been able to do a Halloween episode because of scheduling and it’s just never worked out. We’ve got a really fun, spooky episode for everyone.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based off of this week’s cliffhanger – where Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) received a blank videotape on the doorstep – it seems like that spookiness could take a sinister turn. And with the ever-present danger of the season’s flash-forwards – and what they mean for Jughead – every new plot twist could get even more interesting.

“Next season is the kids’ senior year. It’s their last year in high school, and we really want to locate their stories in the high school world,” Aguirre-Sacasa said earlier this summer. “We started talking about what the big mystery could be, and we said it would be great if we kind of kept it in the high school kind of world. The other thing that we wanted to do is, this year Archie and Veronica weren’t that involved in the Gargoyle King mystery — it was more Betty and Jughead. We loved the core four together in the finale. We wanted to do something that tied them all together for the core mystery and for a big secret, and it felt like having them all around that bonfire, minus Jughead, would be a way to tie them all together so that when we get to the central mystery of what happened that night and what led to the events of burning their clothes, it would be all of our foursome and not the kids split off again.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Chapter Sixty-One: Halloween” below!

“HALLOWEEN IN RIVERDALE — When ominous videotapes begin appearing on doorsteps across Riverdale, widespread fear quickly returns to the town. At Stonewall Prep, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) learns about a series of mysterious disappearances that have occurred to former students at the school. Meanwhile, Archie’s (KJ Apa) plan to create a safe space for the town’s kids gets derailed when some unwanted visitors crash their Halloween party. Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) comes face to face with trouble, while Betty’s (Lili Reinhart) past comes back to haunt her.

Lastly, a haunting a Thistlehouse rocks Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) to their core. Madchen Amick, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott and Charles Melton also star. Erin Feeley directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.