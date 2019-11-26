Riverdale Searches for Jughead’s Past in Midseason Finale Photos

Riverdale has brought quite a lot of plotlines to life thus far in its fourth season, but one thing at the forefront has been the fate of Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse). As Jughead has enrolled in the prestigious Stonewall Prep academy — and began to uncover a conspiracy surrounding his family tree — the fact that he appears to die in the following Spring Break has certainly hung over the proceedings. If new details surrounding the series’ latest midseason finale are any indication, that mystery will definitely become a priority. The CW has released a series of photos for “Chapter Sixty-Six: Tangerine”, the ninth episode of the show’s fourth season.

The episode is expected to feature the arrival of Jughead’s grandfather, Forsythe Pendleton Jones I, who will be played by fan-favorite actor Timothy Webber. Given Forysthe’s controversial relationship within the Jones family – and his writing possibly being at the center of the Baxter Brothers controversy plaguing Stonewall Prep – his appearance will certainly be interesting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the synopsis for “Chapter Sixty-Six: Tangerine”, below!

“THE SEARCH FOR FORSYTHE PENDLETON JONES I — After declaring war on Hiram (Mark Consuelos), Veronica (Camila Mendes) enlists a secret weapon against her father — her Abuelita (guest star Ana Mercedes). Archie (KJ Apa) and FP (Skeet Ulrich) team up to take Dodger (guest star Juan Riedinger) down for good, while Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Charles (guest star Wyatt Nash) investigate a series of strange attacks aimed at Betty.

Elsewhere, Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) search for his grandpa, Forsythe Pendleton Jones I (guest star Timothy Webber), leads to more questions than answers, while Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) finally makes peace with the past that’s been haunting her.

Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Brian E. Paterson.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c. “Tangerine” will air on December 11th.

