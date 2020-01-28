Riverdale’s Season 4 Musical Episode Will Be Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Viewers have begun to expect some constants across Riverdale — off-the-wall plot twists, threats of murder or some sort of intrigue, and an annual musical episode. The hit The CW series has brought to life productions of Carrie: The Musical and Heathers: The Musical in previous years — and it looks like it’s about to step up its game. On Tuesday, the series announced that one of its upcoming episodes will revolve around a production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, the musical and later film that has been an integral part of queer culture since 1998. You can check out an official piece of promo art, as well as the official description for the episode, below!

“After the previous debacles of “Carrie” and “Heathers,” Kevin Keller has decided to revive Riverdale High’s tradition of hosting a Variety Show! But when Mr. Honey forbids him from performing a number from “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” Kevin and our gang rallies against their principal—by each performing a number from “Hedwig,” turning the Variety Show into a full-fledged musical that, as always, reflects our characters’ inner lives and struggles. And amidst all the drama, one forbidden “showmance” begins to blossom…”

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the show’s cast and crew, the musical episode actually came to life in an unexpected fashion, thanks to Hedwig co-creator Stephen Trask being a fan of the series.

“Musical episodes have become a yearly tradition on Riverdale, but this year, we wanted to try something different,” series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement. “When we heard that Stephen Trask was a fan of Riverdale, we thought—is there a way we can do ‘Hedwig’ and still have it tie into the stories we’re telling? Doing a deep dive, we figured out a cool way to use classic songs like ‘Wicked Little Town’ and ‘Midnight Radio’ that made total sense and are just amazing and iconic. And bonus, ‘Hedwig’ is literally Cole’s favorite musical!”

Are you excited to see Riverdale‘s latest musical episode? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Riverdale‘s musical episode will air Wednesday, April 8th, at 8/7c on The CW.