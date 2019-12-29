Riverdale Cast Predict Where the Show Could Go in Season 5

Riverdale is currently in the middle of its midseason hiatus, but for some fans, the show’s future isn’t far from their minds. The hit series has reached an interesting dilemma in its current fourth season, as its core characters have reached their senior year of high school. While it’s unclear at this point exactly what life will look like for many of the characters after they graduate, that hasn’t stopped fans — and even some of the cast — from speculating. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the show’s cast gave their theories about where things could head in a potential fifth season and beyond.

“[The show will last] as long as the fans keep watching,” K.J. Apa, who plays Archie Andrews, explained. “I mean, the show’s not called Riverdale High — it’s called Riverdale. So you never know what can happen afterwards… Maybe Archie will get held back a year.”

“I think I’ve been a senior three times: Once in real life and twice on television,” Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones, added. “I think one of the initial questions for the abstract of the show was, ‘Are we going to age over time?’ And you know, naturally, as we grow older and we look older, we had to solve that problem, so it’s nice that we’re aging. And it also kinda frees up the universe a little bit inside Riverdale to play around with that concept. I’m excited to see where we all go.”

While graduation looms over Riverdale‘s fourth season, the family histories and multiple thriving businesses between the “Core Four” could keep them in the titular town.

“That’s a great question, I don’t know! I mean, this is senior year. When season four wraps, I’m pretty sure the kids will have graduated, so as far as where it goes from here, I don’t know,” Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper, echoed. ‘I think there’s opportunities for the kids to leave Riverdale, but there’s also opportunities for them to stay and I think there’s a lot of unfinished business for a lot of them.”

“It seems like they might all feel the need to stay and take care of things with their family or their businesses. You know, obviously, Veronica has, like, 12 businesses that she’s running,” Reinhart continued. “I think Betty probably wants to stay close to her mom, at least for a little while. They’ve got some stuff to figure out. I feel like they’re all gonna take a break year — a gap year — and just chill for a minute.”

“I don’t want the kids to be in high school forever,” Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge, suggested. “I think Riverdale is very much a show about the cycle of life, and things growing up, and all of that. So I think it’d be really cool to see them go off to college and grow up and see what they make out of their lives. And maybe the show ends with someone having a kid. You know, who knows? I’m just pitching things. I’m just hoping our showrunner will… I get the craziest fan fiction.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.