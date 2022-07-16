Riverdale: "The Stand" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Chapter One Hundred and Sixteen: The Stand", the twenty-first and penultimate episode of Season 6 of Riverdale. The episode is scheduled to air on Sunday, July 24th. While this week's episode will see Archie and the gang return to Rivervale after last week's episode resurrected many of the town's dead after Percival Pickens (Chris O'Shea) saw the town's first borns die, "The Stand" seems to be setting up for a major showdown between good and evil.

"GOOD VS. EVIL — When Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica's (Camila Mendes) attempt to negotiate with Percival (guest star Chris O'Shea) doesn't go as planned, the forces of good and evil finally face off, leading to some unexpected revelations. Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Cierra Glaude directed the episode written by Danielle Iman & Evan Kyle."

The synopsis doesn't give much away, though it seems like the episode title may be a nod to Stephen King's novel, The Stand, which does seem a bit ominous. Given the episode's placement right at the end of the season — the season finale is scheduled for July 31st — the episode could prove to be a pretty tense one.

You can check out the photos from the episode for yourself below.

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "The Stand" airs July 24th.