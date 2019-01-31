‘Riverdale’ Spinoff ‘Katy Keene’ Gets Pilot Order at The CW

The world of Riverdale just might be getting a little bit bigger.

The Hollywood Reporter recently announced four new television pilots that The CW is ordering for the 2019-2020 season, which include a Riverdale spinoff titled Katy Keene.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The spinoff revolves around follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — including fashion-legend-to-be Katy Keene — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City. The musical dramedy chronicles the origins and struggles of four aspiring artists trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio.

For the uninitiated, Katy Keene is an Archie Comics character who first debuted in 1945. Dubbed “America’s Queen of Pin-Ups and Fashions”, Katy was a model, actress, and singer who juggled her career with her personal life. The character fell out of print in the early 1960s, only to be revived in the 1980s. The character has only made a few appearances in recent years, including in 1994’s Archie Meets the Punisher.

This is the second spinoff series that Riverdale has gotten thus far, after Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The series was initially commissioned for The CW before being brought to series by Netflix, and crossovers between the two shows have been pretty scarce in the time since.

In August of last year, The CW president Mark Pedowitz hinted that a Riverdale spinoff could be headed to the network, leading some fans to speculate about what that would entail.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Katy Keene will not be a sort of “backdoor pilot” on Riverdale, but there’s no telling what other ways the series could be connected.

The pilot will be written by Michael Grassi and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the latter of whom serves as showrunner for Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and as CCO for Archie Comics. The drama hails from Warner Bros. TV, and will be executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Archie CEO Jon Goldwater.

Katy Keene joins a pretty stacked roster of pilots ordered from The CW, including Batwoman, Super Clean, reboots of Nancy Drew and The Lost Boys, and a spinoff for Jane the Virgin.

Are you excited to see Riverdale‘s world expanding on The CW? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on the CW.