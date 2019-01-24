‘Riverdale’: Who Shot Hiram Lodge?

Tonight’s episode of Riverdale had some major events for fans to take in. Not only did we find out who is behind the Gargoyle King and Archie return from Canada having survived his bear attack, but things finally caught up with Hiram Lodge as well. Someone shot Riverdale’s resident king of crime. The only question now is who.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Riverdale below.

Tonight Hiram put his plans — whatever they are exactly — into further effect with the intention to make Claudius Blossom the new sheriff. However, before that could happen Jughead and FP managed to unmask the Gargoyle King. He — or at least the guy in the costume out in Fox Forest — turned out to be Tall Boy, the former Serpent we all thought was dead. Jughead and FP forced Tall Boy into reaching out to Hiram by saying that he has Archie. Of course, Hiram figured out that it was a trap. Claudius, who he sent instead, was arrested, leaving Hiram to gloat to Hermione by phone that he is always one step ahead. While he’s on the phone with his wife, though, Hiram gets shot — something the bad guy clearly didn’t see coming.

But who shot Hiram? He certainly wasn’t in any condition to tell anyone by the time the episode ended as he had survived, but barely and was still in bad shape in the hospital. Given that Hiram has a lot of enemies, it could honestly be anyone so we thought we’d outline some of the major suspects and why we think they may have been the one to pull the trigger.

Read on for our list of suspects for who shot Hiram Lodge and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Hermione

Hiram’s wife is probably the most prime suspect and not just because it’s usually the spouse who did it. Hermione has been increasingly uncomfortable with some of Hiram’s actions, largely playing along because she has to. However, after Hiram is show we see her telling FP that it’s “time” for something to happen. It’s not clear exactly what the something is, but next thing we know, FP is sheriff — something that absolutely wouldn’t have happened on Hiram’s watch.

So, while Hermione probably didn’t pull the trigger herself, there’s good odds that she ordered it.

Archie

Another strong suspect, Archie has a lot of reasons to want Hiram dead and he had the opportunity to take a shot. Archie freaked out during the SAD and left the test, disappearing presumably for several hours that coincide with when Hiram was shot. It’s also worth noting that part of what’s been freaking Archie out is the hallucination he had in which he killed Hiram. He’s definitely worth considering.

Fred

Fred is another character with strong reasons to want Hiram dead. He also threatened to come after Hiram if he touched even a hair on Archie’s head earlier in the episode. While Fred isn’t necessarily the most likely character to have pulled the trigger, that threat may come back to haunt him.

F.P.

While we have no idea what he’s doing with Hermione, F.P. is clearly working with her in some capacity. He also has some serious reasons to want to shoot F.P. given that Hiram has done some pretty awful things to the Serpents and Jughead. It’s also not entirely clear where F.P. was when the shooting went down.

Reggie

With Hiram harassing Veronica’s business and Reggie having a thing for Veronica as well as being a friend of Archie’s, it wouldn’t be too far a stretch to see Reggie trying to take Hiram out. He’s something of a longshot suspect largely because his feelings for Veronica could also be a reason why he wouldn’t take a shot at her father, but this is Riverdale. Anything is possible.

The Evernevers

With The Farm being interested in the same property as Hiram, we wouldn’t put it past the creepy cult leaders to try to take Hiram out. After all, it wasn’t long after Hiram was shot that the cult announced they had bought the old Sisters of Quiet Mercy property. Seems shady.

Alice

Of course, it’s possible that the Evernevers didn’t actually pull the trigger. They may have just convinced one of their faithful to do it and Alice is certainly faithful. She’s also more than a little morally flexible, as evidenced by the fact that she forged Hal’s signature and stole all of Betty’s money to give the cult as a down payment on their new headquarters.

Penelope

Hiram promised Penelope a brothel and so far, that hasn’t come to fruition. It might just be enough to tip her far enough to try to kill Hiram. She also wasn’t particularly thrilled when Hiram attempted to force Claudius into becoming the sheriff. Penelope may not be the most likely or obvious, but she’s definitely a possible suspect.

The one thing that is certain, no matter who actually pulled the trigger, Hiram had it coming so it will be interesting to see who really tried to take him down.