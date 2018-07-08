Rob Lowe Teases ‘West Wing’ Revival

Rob Lowe has stirred up West Wing fans’ hopes by teasing a revival of the political drama.

The 54-year-old actor, who played Deputy Communications Director Sam Seaborn, took to Twitter on Saturday to talk about the topic of reboots and revivals of various show.

He referenced the upcoming Sopranos movie, the ongoing Will and Grace revival and the proposed Office revival before dropping a heavy-handed hit about The West Wing.

New “Will And Grace”! New “Sopranos”! New “The Office”! I wish I had been in something that would make a good re-boot. Maybe something timely, that would have relevance in this divided political climate? #OhWell — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) July 7, 2018

“New Will and Grace! New Sopranos! New The Office! I wish I had been in something that would make a good reboot,” Lowe wrote. “Maybe something timely, that would have relevance in this divided political climate?”

He then added the quippy hashtag for “Oh well.”

West Wing fans quickly filed into the replies to support Lowe’s implied desire for more West Wing, which ran for seven seasons between 1999 and 2006.

The “West Wing” would be perfect for a reboot….which btw you were wonderful in. The writing and cast were superb. Also..could address the political climate. Thank you. — Judy Kay (@Judy7kay) July 7, 2018

“The West Wing would be perfect for a reboot….which [by the way] you were wonderful in,” one fan wrote. “The writing and cast were superb. Also..could address the political climate. Thank you.”

Another fan added, “This would be my dream!”

However, West Wing fans were not the only ones speaking up in the replies.

I know you’re talking about the West Wing, but man could this world use a little more @parksandrecnbc right now. — Krista (@Krista_B_85) July 7, 2018

Fans of Lowe’s shows The Grinder and the recently cancelled Code Black chimed in, but Parks and Recreation fans were the loudest on the bunch.

“I know you’re talking about the West Wing, but man could this world use a little more Parks and Recreation right now,” one fan wrote.

While it may be too soon to reboot that NBC sitcom, West Wing revival talks have popped up several times in recent months during actor interview.

“Well, it’s still running on Netflix, so I think it’s holding up quite well,” Martin Sheen said earlier this year during an interview at We Day. “It has a lot to teach us in today’s situation, that we could not have anticipated before, so I think it’s still very powerful.

At an April event, Bradley Whitford said, “People have been saying, ‘Oh you should bring it back.’ I always say you want to go before your banana turns brown, and that’s great life advice.”

While actor’s comments are one thing, NBC chairman Bob Greenblatt has told series creator Aaron Sorkin that the network is all for a revival, as Sorkin recalled to Vulture.

“I want you to do The West Wing again in some form,” Greenblatt reportedly said to Sorkin. “You can do it for nine episodes, 13 episodes. You do it with a different cast, the same cast.”

Sorkin added, “Incredibly, the show has a legacy. The last thing I would want to do is harm that, so if I can come up with an idea that doesn’t feel like A Very Brady Christmas, if I can come up with an idea that works, then yeah.”