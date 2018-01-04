Robbie Amell Books New Comedy From ‘The Office’ Showrunner, Seemingly Closing the Door on ‘The X-Files’

Robbie Amell has been cast as the series lead in Greg Daniels’s Upload, a comedy for Amazon about a man who dies young and has his brain uploaded into a digital afterlife.

Amell, who played Ronnie Raymond/Firestorm on The Flash, appeared in three episodes of 2016’s The X-Files revival, and so today’s announcement seems perfectly timed to clash with news about tonight’s season 11 premiere of the veteran drama.

Amell appeared as Agent Miller alongside Lauren Ambrose’s Agent Einstein, and their physical similarities to a young David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson led fans to wonder whether the pair might be positioned to take over a revived X-Files franchise when Anderson and Duchovny made their exit.

Showrunner Chris Carter has hinted that the series might be over for real after the just-launched ten episode arc, and series star Gillian Anderson has said that she is definitely finished with The X-Files after this outing.

Amell and Ambrose were confirmed for a follow-up appearance on the new X-Files, and at least one other new character, Joel McHale’s Tad O’Malley, has been spotted in social media and behind-the-scenes shots.

“The writers last time around had six episodes to bring a show back that had been off the air for ten years, so there was a lot of exposition to cover,” star David Duchovny told ComicBook.com. “We don’t have to do that this time around, so I think it’s much more relaxed, it’s freer, it’s more flexible. I think it’s closer to what we used to do.”

Upload comes from Greg Daniels, the showrunner of The Office, which itself was recently rumored to be considering a revival series.

The X-Files airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

