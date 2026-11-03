Robopocalypse TV Show In the Works More Than a Decade After Spielberg’s Movie Plans Fell Apart

A few Hollywood projects have gained infamy for getting lost in development limbo, and Robopocalypse is definitely one of them. Daniel H. Wilson’s 2011 sci-fi novel was snatched up for adaptation as soon as it was published, with Steven Spielberg once attached to direct the movie. Marvel star Chris Hemsworth and Anne Hathaway were attached to star, but after several years of delays, the film got put on hold until Michael Bay also tried and failed to get the film made in the late 2010s.

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Now Robopocalypse has reportedly made it out of development purgatory, and it’s landed in the hands of some major Hollywood veterans. It won’t be the original movie idea, but a longform TV series may be an even better format for the story (and its sequel).

Ron Howard and his Imagine Entertainment production company are partnering with Akiva Goldsman’s Weed Road Pictures for a TV series adaptation of Robopocalypse. Ron Howard is reportedly attached to also direct a pilot episode that is written by Goldsman, who will also serve as showrunner. Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment will executive produce the show, while team members from both Imagine (Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody) and Weed (Rachel Wizenberg, Greg Lessans) will also help with developing the series.

“Robopocalypse has all the scale and suspense of a major action story, but what drew me to it are the thought-provoking themes and humanity at its center,” Ron Howard said in a statement. “Daniel created a future that feels both startling and increasingly plausible, with characters who must figure out what connects us when the technology we rely on turns against us. I am also thrilled to work with Akiva again. We have shared some incredibly meaningful creative experiences, and this feels like the right story to bring us back together.”

The story of Robopocalypse starts with a soldier in the future war between humanity and the AI “Archos.” As robots are taking over the world, the soldier (Cormac Wallace) finds an information cube that contains the history of the war and the stories of various humans who are fighting against it. Together, the various characters’ stories converge with Cormac’s in a final battle against the machines.

In other words: it’s definitely the sort of story that is better suited for television, rather than condensing it to fit the format of a movie. And with Howard and Goldsman involved (the men behind A Beautiful Mind and The Da Vinci Code), this is bound to be a blockbuster-size production.

No word yet on a premiere date for Robopocalypse.