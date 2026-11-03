Ahsoka Season 2 To Include Other Animated Star Wars Characters, And Fans Want One In Particular

After years of waiting, Star Wars fans will finally get to see Ahsoka season 2, and now, some brand-new insight from a key star of the show suggests they will also be treated to appearances by animated characters who didn’t make an appearance in Ahsoka season 1 (and perhaps haven’t even been seen elsewhere in live-action so far). Despite the long wait, Star Wars fans remain eager to see what this upcoming season has in store, especially considering how much the Ahsoka season 1 finale left on the table. From the appearance of Anakin Skywalker’s Force Ghost watching over Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren on Peridea and Thrawn’s return to the main Star Wars galaxy to, perhaps especially, signs that the Mortis Gods are coming—which Dave Filoni has since confirmed—there is plenty to look forward to.

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Now, live-action Ezra Bridger actor Eman Esfandi has just given Ahsoka fans even more reason to be excited, as he has teased the unexpected appearance of some other animated Star Wars characters in the show. While there are many characters he could be referring to, and there will presumably be more than just one, fans already know who they want to see in Ahsoka season 2, and it would be the perfect transition from animation to live-action. Check out Esfandi’s exact comments and more on what this could mean below.

Star Wars Fans Want to See Kanan Jarrus in Ahsoka Season 2, And It Could Really Be Happening

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During a panel at LA Comic Con featuring Ahsoka actress Rosario Dawson, Sabine actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Esfandi, the latter teased that the upcoming season will include, “A lot of other well-beloved characters that we get to spend more time with in live-action,” adding, “I think everyone’s going to be really happy with them. So, I’m very excited about the new characters we get to spend more time with.” Although that’s not necessarily confirmation that the new season will be adding previous animated characters who weren’t in season 1, it heavily suggests that’s the case, and that has fans particularly hopeful that one live-action debut will finally happen: Ezra’s Jedi Master from Star Wars Rebels, Kanan Jarrus.

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Tragically, Kanan died in Rebels in a beautiful but painful moment of self-sacrifice that remains a fan favorite among Star Wars fans. However, that doesn’t mean he can’t appear in Ahsoka. On the contrary, season 1 already included flashback sequences, and it’s been confirmed that season 2 will include additional flashbacks. With that in mind, it is entirely possible that Kanan will be introduced in live-action via flashback—but he could just as easily appear as a Force Ghost, like Anakin, assuming he knew how to use that Force power. In fact, making this feel all the more likely is the fact that his son, Jacen Syndulla, who he sadly never got to meet, is in the show. Fans have long hoped that Ezra would train Jacen as his Jedi Padawan in a full-circle moment, and it would be incredible to see Kanan in that context, perhaps watching over Ezra and Jacen as they train.

Do you hope to see Kanan Jarrus in Ahsoka season 2, or are there other characters you would rather see in the show? Share your thoughts in the comments below.