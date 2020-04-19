Roswell, New Mexico: David Anders Guest Stars in New "Sex and Candy" Photos

The CW has released photos for "Sex and Candy", the upcoming episode of Roswell, New Mexico set to air on Monday, April 20th. The episode will see Maria (Heather Hemmens) dig deeper into her mother's recent disappearance and reappearance, something that will prompt her to make a visit to a mysterious bootmaker -- played by guest star David Anders. Anders has appeared in multiple shows on The CW, including his long-running role as Blaine "DeBeers" McDonough on iZombie. But Maria won't be alone on her trip to get to the bottom of her mother's situation. Alex (Tyler Blackburn) will be with her.

The photos from the episode showcase Maria and Alex's efforts to find out more about what happened to Mimi DeLuca (Sherri Saum) while she was gone, but there's also a lot in store for the rest of Roswell, New Mexico's characters as well. Isobel (Lily Cowles) heads out for a night on the town while Liz (Jeanine Mason) struggles to deal with the aftermath of a major scientific breakthrough.

You can check out the official episode synopsis below and read on for photos from the episode.

DAVID ANDERS ("iZOMBIE") GUEST STARS -- Maria's (Heather Hemmens) investigation into her mother's disappearance leads her and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) to the home of a mysterious boot maker named Travis (guest star David Anders). Meanwhile, on her journey of self-discovery, Isobel's (Lily Cowles) night out leads her into the arms of someone unexpected. Finally, after making some major scientific strides, Liz (Jeanine Mason) is dealt a devastating blow. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Rick Montano & Vincent Ingrao.

Roswell, New Mexico airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. "Sex and Candy" debuts on April 20th.