Roswell, New Mexico Gets New Season 2 Poster

The CW’s midseason programming is officially in full swing, but a handful of fan-favorite shows are still poised to return in the next few months. Among those is Roswell, New Mexico, a modern-day reboot of The WB’s late ’90s/early ’00s series. While it’s still unclear exactly what the sophomore season of the series will entail, The CW has released a new piece of key art to get people genuinely hyped. The poster, which you can check out below, shows the series’ ensemble standing in the desert with the tagline “Destiny reborn”.

Roswell, New Mexico follows the story of Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason) who returns home to Roswell and discovers that her teenage crush, Max Evans (Nathan Parsons), as well as his sister Isobel Evans-Bracken (Lily Cowles) and friend Michael Guerin (Michael Vlamis), are actually aliens who have kept this as well as their unearthly abilities hidden their entire lives.

“I’m hoping that we get to do that even more as the series progresses and maybe get to meet other undocumented characters that Liz feels kindred spirited with, because it’s part of her story and her dynamic,” Mason explained to ComicBook.com during a visit to the show’s set. “But, yeah, I’m very proud and I’m working my ass off to do it well. I think we all are. We’re all just trying to make it feel like New Mexico and make it feel like small town people who are fighting to be decent.”

The season finale saw Max, Isobel, and Michael defeat Noa Bracken (Karan Oberoi), Isobel’s husband who turned out to be a dangerous alien and murderer and is responsible for the death of Liz’s sister, Rosa. With Noah gone and after they discover Rosa’s body in one of the alien pods, Max uses his powers to bring her back to life, killing himself in the process, much to Liz’s devastation.

Despite this grim cliffhanger of sorts, series creator Carina Adly MacKenzie previously told TV Insider that it won’t be the last time fans see Max.

“We’ll see him less,” MacKenzie said. “We’re not going to forget about him, but we definitely open Season 2 in the place where Liz is dealing with two extremely conflicting emotions: extraordinary grief and extraordinary joy.”

Season 2 of Roswell, New Mexico will premiere on Monday, March 16th at 9/8c on The CW.