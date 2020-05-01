Star Wars: First Look at Daisy Ridley Guest Judging on RuPaul's Drag Race (Exclusive)

✖

Over the past few years, Daisy Ridley has become a bonafide household name, thanks to her work as Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Now that The Rise of Skywalker has come and gone, it looks like Ridley is lending her talents to a completely different pop-culture staple. ComicBook.com has a first look photo of Ridley serving as the celebrity judge on this week's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race. The episode, which will air on Friday, May 1st at 8/7c on VH1, will see Ridley judging alongside RuPaul, Ross Matthews, and Michelle Visage.

(Photo: VH1)

In the episode, which was filmed last year, the queens must makeover Drag Race superfans. But there’s one thing… the superfans have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Actress Daisy Ridley (Star Wars) guest judges.

This marks just the latest entry in Ridley's post-Star Wars filmography, which includes the upcoming films Chaos Walking, A Woman of No Importance, and Kolma. If you're hoping for Ridley to return to the galaxy far, far away, you might be out of luck, as she has expressed that she can't imagine coming back to the role anytime soon.

"It felt like an end... I can’t actually imagine [returning as Rey] right now," Ridley explained in an interview last year. "I don’t know what’ll happen in however many years.”

This lines up with comments that Ridley previously made in 2017, when she argued that the goal was for her to do only the trilogy of films.

"No," Ridley said at the time. "For me, I didn't really know what I was signing on to. I hadn't read the script, but from what I could tell, it was really nice people involved, so I was just like, 'Awesome.' Now I think I am even luckier than I knew then, to be part of something that feels so like coming home now."

"No, no, no. I am really, really excited to do the third thing and round it out, because ultimately, what I was signing on to was three films," Ridley added. "So in my head, it's three films. I think it will feel like the right time to round it out."

RuPaul's Drag Race airs Fridays at 8/7c on VH1.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.