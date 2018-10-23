Real ‘Rugrats’ Reptar Bars Are New and Improved

Rugrats fans may recall that at this time last year, Nickelodeon and FYE teamed up to make Reptar Bars a reality – right down to the frosting filling that will turn your tongue green. Well, hold on to your diapies because the Reptar Bar is back and this time it’s shaped like the actual Reptar dinosaur!

Honestly, they had us at dinosaur-shaped candy bar with a green frosting filling, but you should know that the shell of the candy has also changed from simple milk chocolate to caramel milk chocolate with peanut crunch. They’ve also created a “Reptar on Ice” version of the original bar that features blue frosting inside.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Need to taste the new and improved Reptar bars at all costs? That’s good, because pre-ordering the Reptar Bar Deluxe (in either snow or Christmas tree packaging) will set you back $17.99 each, and FYE is the only place you can get it. A five pack of Reptar on Ice Bars will cost you $19.99. The Reptar Bar Deluxe is set to arrive on October 26th. Reptar on Ice arrives on November 8th. You can get your pre-orders in right here, and we highly suggest that you do as soon as possible because, like the previous versions, they won’t last long. The official description is available below.

“A Reptar Bar is chocolate and nuts and caramel and green stuff and-and-and it’s swirled and stirred and rippled and beaten and sweetened until you can’t stop eatin’. The superist! The duperist! The double chocolate scooperist! The meanest. The best! It’s better than the rest! Reptar Bar! Reptar Bar! The candy bar supreme! The candy bar that turns your tongue green!”

This deluxe piece is a green frosting filled caramel milk chocolate with peanut crunch shaped into the hottest dinosaur around, REPTAR!!!!

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

[h/t Slashfilm]