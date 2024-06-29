Sabrina the Teenage Witch Star Melissa Joan Hart Pays Tribute to Martin Mull

Yesterday, the sad news broke that legendary comedic actor Martin Mull had passed away at age 80. The news of the actor's passing was announced on Instagram by his daughter, Family Guy co-executive producer Maggie Mull. According to the post, Mull died on Thursday, June 27th after "a valiant fight against a long illness." Mull was known for many roles, including playing Mr. Kraft on Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Throughout the fan-favorite sitcom, the uppity principal was always getting on Sabrina's (Melissa Joan Hart) nerves, but Mull and Hart seemed to have a nice relationship behind-the-scenes. In fact, Hart took to Instagram yesterday to pay tribute to her former co-star.

"Rest in Peace my friend," Hard wrote. "The incredible #MartinMull (Principal Kraft) has left us for his eternal rest. I have such fond memories of working with him and being in awe of his huge body of work which before #SabrinaTheTeemageWitch included #Roseanne and #MrMom as the projects I knew him from. And after our Sabrina days, his body of work multiplied with guest star and recurring roles on huge shows as well as features and animation."

"He once told me that he takes every job he's offered just in case the train comes to an end, which in this business tends to halt quickly," she continued. "But he was an artist who liked to paint and build things with his hands, a musician and a wonderful man who i am better for knowing. He will be missed but this world has benefited from his being here. My deepest sympathies to his family and friends. I will continue to cherish the Martin Mull art work hanging in my home!" You can view the post below:

In addition to Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Mull was also known for Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, Clue, Roseanne, Arrested Development, and much more. He was also a musician and a painter.

"He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials," Maggie Mull wrote on Instagram. "He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny. My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and — the sign of a truly exceptional person — by many, many dogs. I loved him tremendously."

Our thoughts are with Mull's family and friends at this difficult time.