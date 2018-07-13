Sandra Oh’s Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Co-Stars Celebrate Her Historic Emmy Nomination

Despite leaving the series in 2014, Sandra Oh’s former Grey’s Anatomy co-stars could not stop celebrating her historic Emmy nomination.

The Killing Eve star became the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her role as MI5 spy Eve Polastri.

The actress, who is Korean-Canadian, reacted to her nomination with an adorable selfie posted on her Twitter.

Omg wtf?? This is me hearing about Emmy nom w/ fellow sister @michellekrusiec – my expression is kinda ..what? pic.twitter.com/1Mwlj2FETc — Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) July 12, 2018

“[Oh my God, what the f—]?? This is me hearing about Emmy nom [with] fellow sister [Michelle Krusiec] — my expression is kinda ..what?”

Before her 2018 nomination, Oh had been nominated five consecutive times from 2005 to 2009 in the supporting actress in a drama category for her role as Dr. Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy, though she never won the award.

Grey’s star Justin Chambers, who plays Dr. Alex Karev on the ABC show, celebrated Oh’s achievement with a simple tweet Thursday.

Actress Stefania Spampinato, who joined the show in season 14, also praised the former Grey‘s star, calling her an “absolute idol.”

Showrunner Krista Vernon also shared an enthusiastic message following Oh’s nomination, “”Sandra Oh! Sandra Oh! Sandra Oh!!!!” Vernoff tweeted, as first reported by Entertainment Tonight. “I mean. For f—s sake. This is everything. This is so incredibly well deserved.”

Meanwhile, Grey’s creator Shonda Rhimes retweeted Ava DuVernay’s social media post celebrating Oh breaking through the Emmy glass ceiling.

“2018. Damn. Congrats to [Sandra Oh]. And saluting all the Asian actresses overlooked for decades. [Emmys],” DuVernay tweeted.

2018. Damn. Congrats to #SandraOh. And saluting all the Asian actresses overlooked for decades. #Emmys https://t.co/VPMHbAe75m — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 12, 2018

Rhumes’ production company, Shondaland, also shared a sweet post to Oh, along with an old Grey’s moment featuring Oh and Ellen Pompeo’s characters from the show happily dancing.

“Our hearts are also bursting with pride and excitement for Sandra Oh, making history as the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series!” the tweet read.

Our hearts are also bursting with pride and excitement for Sandra Oh, making history as the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series! #Emmys #Shondaland pic.twitter.com/wrTGE8gKBK — Shondaland (@byshondaland) July 12, 2018

Oh will be competing in the Lead Actress in a Drama category against last year’s winner Elisabeth Moss, Claire Foy, Tatiana Maslany, Keri Russell and Evan Rachel Wood.

“I’m struggling to find the right words for it,” Oh told The Hollywood Reporter after the announcement. “I feel quite serious about it. What’s a blend of the words ‘seriousness’ and ‘joyous’? I’m absolutely thrilled. I feel my community at all times; I am my community at all times. I have joy not only for the show and myself and family, but also for my community. Hopefully my community can feel like they have representation as well.”

Take a look at the full list of nominations for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, which will air Monday, Sept. 17 on NBC.