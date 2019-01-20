‘Saturday Night Live’ Parodies Barbie With Ken Instagram Pitches

If you’ve ever struggled to come up with the perfect Instagram caption, Saturday Night Live is here to prove that you’re not alone.

A new sketch on the long-running comedy series, which you can check out above, imagines a meeting of people at Mattel, as they attempt to caption various photos of Barbie’s boyfriend, Ken. As one would expect, the pitches don’t go terribly well, with two Heidi Gardner and Pete Davidson’s characters offering pretty vapid answers, while Rachel Brosnahan’s character crafts a pretty elaborate mystery involving Barbie and Ken.

While a version of this bit already appeared in last year’s Donald Glover-hosted episode, the Ken installment proves to be pretty effective as well. And we have to admit, we’re curious what exactly is “under the jacuzzi”.

The Barbie franchise has undergone some interesting developments in recent months, particularly with regards to bringing the character onto the big screen. After an Amy Schumer-led version of the movie was essentially scrapped, the project has gotten a second wind, with Margot Robbie playing the titular character.

“Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen,” said Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel. “We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company.”

“Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child’s journey to self-discovery,” said Robbie. “Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I’m so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can’t imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen.”

While it’s unknown who else will join Robbie in the cast, some have already suggested that fellow DCEU star Henry Cavill should play Ken.