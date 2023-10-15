Saturday Night Live Roasts Barbie Movie With Pete Davidson as Ken

Barbie has been out for three full months already and it's still getting lampooned. During the Season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live, the first pre-recorded sketch of the night saw first-time host Pete Davidson playing the role of his own "Ken" doll. Featuring elaborate pink-drenched set pieces, Davidson and other members of the SNL cast played different versions of "Pete" as they recalled the tabloid-worthy events of Davidson's life in a musical number.

The song itself touched on anything from Davidson's public battle with mental illness, to his various relationships and even his recent legal troubles. An SNL sketch months after release proves the legs the Warners Bros. flick has, which has made Barbie one of the studio's highest-grossing films of the past few years.

"One of the reasons the film has done so well is because it's original," Barbie producer David Heyman explained. "There's a real hunger for originality. Greta Gerwig is a singular artist, she pushes the boundaries of what's possible in the most collaborative way. The film is fun, thematically rich, and very moving. It was challenging, of course, but when we made it, there was a spirit of fun that permeated the production."

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.