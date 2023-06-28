Pete Davidson Enters Rehab

Pete Davidson has checked himself into rehab amid ongoing struggles with his mental health. In a report from Page Six, it's said the Saturday Night Live alumnus has checked into a facility in Pennsylvania to help him with struggles regarding his borderline personality disorder and PTSD. According to the tabloid, Davidson "regularly goes to rehab" in order "to take a mental break," suggesting that's what's happening here.

Davidson has always been open about his mental health struggles, especially during his time on Saturday Night Live, where he joined the cast when he was just 21 years old.

"Suddenly you're in this zeitgeist and that has nothing to do with the work," Davidson said of the situation on an episode of Jon Bernthal's Real Ones podcast earlier this year. "And that's a really shitty feeling. I became more known before the work was there, but I was always working. I'm cool with the joke. I get the late-night jokes." He continued, "When your own show [pokes fun at you] ... I'd be sitting in the back watching the cold open and – the cold open [is] topical, political humor, whatever's in the culture. And then, making fun of you. Then you've gotta walk out and do a sketch next and hit your mark and the show just made fun of you. So, why are they gonna laugh at you? Like, they just dogged you in front of everyone...And you're like, 'I'm a f*cking loser, man.'"

Davidson added, "These are the people I've been with for almost a decade. I grew up in front of these people. They've watched me through the most difficult time in my life, and they've been there for me. And nobody ever showed more leeway and grace to me than Lorne Michaels, and I owe my life to that guy, but it was f*cking confusing cause the nature of entertainment is the nature of this business. At the end of the day, that's what it is. This was a really difficult thing to do. You feel small. You feel super insecure."

Davidson starred on SNL from 2014 through 2022. He now appears in Peacock's Bupkis, which was just renewed for a second season.