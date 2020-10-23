Saturday Night Live Roasts Rudy Giuliani's Borat Controversy in Presidential Debate

✖

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm is out now and Saturday Night Live couldn’t resist poking fun at Rudy Giuliani’s controversy. The former New York mayor was recorded in a compromising position after being told that an actress was underage. Of course, he stepped up on Twitter to defend himself earlier this week. Making fun of the inappropriate hand movement seemed like a given considering the political nature of the show in Season 46. But, seeing Kate McKinnon in the bald cap usually gets a chuckle no matter who she’s playing. The only thing that could have made the joke wilder is if Sacha Baron Cohen had come out himself to say a few words. That actually could still happen over the course of the show, and the night is young.

In a video on Twitter, Cohen stepped up to defend the embattled mayor in character. “I am here to defend America’s mayor, Rudolph Giuliani. What was an innocent sexy time encounter between a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter has been turned into something disgusting by the fake news media,” Borat said a few days ago. “I warn you, anyone else try this and Rudolph will not hesitate to reach into his legal briefs and whip out his subpoenas.”

Giuliani ended up responding himself, “The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar."

The show opened up with another round of President Trump and Joe Biden debate parody. Alec Baldwin and Jim Carrey continue to lampoon how absurd the 2020 election cycle has been. A lot of the humor concentrated on the “mute” button from the last exchange on broadcast tv. As with most of these openers, Carrey uses his Biden impersonation to showcase other impressions. This week, it ended up being Clint Eastwood for a second after last week’s jokes about Mister Rogers and Bob Ross. Maya Rudolph plays the woman in the middle after her time as Kamala Harris in the Vice Presidential debates. Funny enough, her role in this sketch was that different from previous weeks where she was some sort of Mom figure for both of the squabbling men.