Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm Now Streaming on Amazon Prime

✖

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm is now streaming on Amazon Prime in a surprise before the election began. The plan was always to drop the feature near these debates where there was the most impact to be made. Amazon is rolling out some strange stunts alongside Borat including boats with inflatable versions of Sacha Baron Cohen in major cities across the country. Rudy Giuliani actually found himself in a bit of hot water for his part in the film, and that only pushed this Borat sequel back into the limelight. Cohen is playing himself again and no one really knew that the next film was coming as they filmed it secretly and revealed Borat 2’s completion. Social media was absolutely delighted by the news that there would be more of these hijinks on the big screen. Now, all the fans will get a chance to enjoy the second entry for themselves.

Comicbook.com’s Charlie Ridgely reviewed the movie and had a lot of praise for the wild comedy. If you're in for some raunchy laughs, this one will definitely be up your alley.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM BORAT SAGDIYEV pic.twitter.com/vM92Lam5vV — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

“Have you ever been truly on the edge of your seat when watching a horror movie? That feeling of strangely enjoyable anxiety where you're acutely aware of the blood rushing through your veins, your stomach feels like it wants to escape from your body, and it's almost impossible to remove your hand from in front of your mouth? It's what we watch horror flicks hoping to feel,” Ridgely wrote. “It's not, however, what we want out of a comedy, at least not most of the time. Sacha Baron Cohen's secret Borat sequel will give you this feeling for the entirety of its run time. It's every bit as nerve-wracking as it is funny, and it happens to be one of the funniest films in years.”

Amazon described the first Borat:

“Sacha Baron Cohen brings his Kazakh journalist character Borat Sagdiyev to the big screen for the first time. Leaving his native Kazakhstan, Borat travels to America to make a documentary. As he zigzags across the nation, Borat meets real people in real situations with hysterical consequences. His backwards behavior generates strong reactions around him exposing prejudices and hypocrisies in American culture.”

Will you be checking out Borat 2? Did you enjoy the first one? Let us know down in the comments!