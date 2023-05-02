Saturday Night Live Cancels Pete Davidson Episode and Future Shows Due to Writer's Strike

It's looking increasingly likely Saturday Night Live may be done for the season. Tuesday, NBC officially pulled the plug on this coming week's episode, one that was supposed to feature SNL alumnus Pete Davidson's return to the holy grounds of Studio 8H. Because of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, and the fact the majority of the SNL casts are WGA members, the show will remain off-air until a new agreement between the WGA and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Given that the show usually wraps by the end of May, there was only set to be two or three more episodes after this weekend's episode aired live. If this strike timeline is similar to the guild's last stoppage in 2007, it would last upwards of 100 days. As of now, NBC plans to air reruns "until further notice," according to Deadline.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Monday, Davidson joked about the stoppage, saying he was going to take any cancellations personally. "It sucks because it just feeds my weird story I have in my head, like, of course that would happen to me," the comedian said on the late-night show.

Saturday's episode would have been Davidson's first return to 30 Rock after leaving the show before this season kicked off. He had previously appeared on the live sketch comedy for eight years.

"I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes," Davidson previously wrote of his SNL exit. "We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times. I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. Im so grateful and I wouldn't be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn't the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. SNL is my home. I'm so happy and sad about tonight's show. For so many reasons I can't explain. Can't wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number. ⁃ Resident young person Pete Davidson"

How to watch Saturday Night Live

Throughout the remainder of Season 48, currently expected to run through May, NBC is simulcasting new episodes live on both NBC and Peacock. Peacock also serves as the streaming vault for all SNL episodes from its inception, with new episodes being added the day after they air.

Virtually every SNL episode, other than the select few locked away for good because of a variety of reasons, is now available to watch on the streaming service.