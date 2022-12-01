SNL: Keke Palmer Channels Angela Bassett's Black Panther Role in First Promo

Keke Palmer is channeling her inner Angela Bassett in the latest promo spot for Saturday Night Live. During a television spot for this weekend's return of the live sketch comedy, Palmer recites a quote said by Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Appearing alongside SNL newcomer Devon Walker, Palmer jokes that she's an octuple threat before saying a line from Bassett's gut-wrenching scene opposite Danai Gurira's Okoye.

Palmer is making her SNL debut on the Saturday, December 3rd episode. She'll be joined be SZA, making her second stop on the series as musical guest. The show will then air two more episodes this year, one hosted by Steve Martin and Martin Short on December 10th with musician Brandi Carlile, and another hosted by Austin Butler and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs on December 17th.

"I'm thrilled to the moon. I just can't wait," Palmer recently told CNN of her preparations for 30 Rock. "I know it's gonna be so much fun. I'm really excited about it and just looking forward to doing it. I think it's gonna be a unique experience, but also some familiar territory. And then it'll just be fun seeing how they do it, you know, on their side of it. Because I love sketch."

She added, "Amy [Schumer] actually talked to me about it and was walking me kind of through the whole thing. I just wanna entertain, y'all and let's have a good night."

Who all left Saturday Night Live before Season 48?

In total, eight castmates left the program prior to the Season 48 premiere, including mainstays Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, and Melissa Villaseñor. Featured player Aristotle Athari left 30 Rock after one year on the program. Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson were promoted to the main cast after two seasons on the show while it added four new faces: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker.

This will be a transition year, and the change years are always difficult," SNL creator Lorne Michaels said to a media scrum at the Emmy Awards this year. "There are new people, and things are changing, and a different generation comes into the show."

How to watch Saturday Night Live

Throughout the remainder of Season 48, currently expected to run through next May, NBC is simulcasting new episodes live on both NBC and Peacock. Peacock also serves as the streaming vault for all SNL episodes from its inception, with new episodes being added the day after they air.

Virtually every SNL episode, other than the select few locked away for good because of a variety of reasons, is now available to watch on the streaming service.