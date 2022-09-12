Saturday Night Live Sets Season 48 Premiere Date

Saturday Night Live Season 48 has set a premiere date of October 1st, with weekly episodes resuming thereafter. SNL Season 48's premiere will also stream live on Peacock that same night (Oct. 1) in simulcast at 11:30pm ET/8:30 pm PT. Every past season of SNL is currently available to stream on Peacock, leading up to Season 48.

Season 48 will certainly be something of a fresh start for SNL. The show lost no less than seven cast members after Season 47, including Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney – and as of late, Melissa Villasenor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari. That means that fans who have gotten used to the show and its stars after the last few seasons are going to have to open themselves to a whole new SNL experience – it's also a chance for new talent to shine. To that end, SNL Season 48 will fresher talents like Sarah Sherman, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Bowen Yang, Andrew Dismukes, and Chloe Fineman, working along longtime vets like Kennan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, Chris Redd, Mikey Day, Colin Jost, and Michael Che.

As one of the longest-running cast members in SNL's history, even Keenan Thompson, has even hinted that the show could wrap things up quite nicely if it were to end in Season 50:

"I mean, there could be a lot of validity to that rumor because 50 is a good number to stop at, you know what I'm saying, that's an incredible package. [Michaels] will be, you know, probably close to 80-years-old at that point and, you know, he's the one that's had his touch on the whole thing," Kenan told Charlamagne that God. "So if somebody tries to come into his shoes, you know it's a good opportunity for NBC as well, you know what I'm saying, so maybe they might slash the budget. And then at that point you can't really do the same kind of show, so that's unfair to just watch it really go down kind of in flames or whatever like for real for real because of those restrictions, you know what I'm saying. And it'll just be a different thing, so capping it at 50 might not be a bad idea, I don't know."

Saturday Night Live Season 48 premieres on Saturday, October 1st on both NBC and Peacock.