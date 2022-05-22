Saturday Night Live Stars Say Goodbye in Emotional Moments During Season Finale

✖

On Friday, news broke that the cast of Saturday Night Live was seeing a major shakeup at the end of the current season when it was reported that Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney were all planning to exit the long-running sketch comedy series. Now, during Saturday's Season 47 finale the stars said their goodbyes during numerous emotional moments in the episode.

McKinnon kicked off the cold open by reprising her fan-favorite alien abduction skit with co-stars Bryant, Cecily Strong, and Mikey Day. At the end of the sketch, she had an eye-watering goodbye for the "people of Earth," which served as a direct message to the audience.

Bryant said goodbye during a segment on Weekend Update where she addressed the summer trends alongside Bowen Yang. She too broke character for a moment to thank everyone for her near decade-long tenure on the show. Davidson followed that up with a moment with his final standup comedy bit on Weekend Update. While making numerous jokes including a reference to the Will Smith Oscars incident, he reiterated that he is officially leaving the show, and ended his segment by thanking everyone involved with SNL.

The Season 47 finale was hosted by Natasha Lyonne with musical guest Japanese Breakfast. Earlier on Saturday ahead of the episode, Davidson himself confirmed his exit with SNL writer Dave Sirus taking to Instagram to share the message.

"From Pete: This video was taken 8 years ago. Jerrod sent it to me last night and it made me super emotional in the best way. In the video I had just gotten back from doing my very first update and sketch. It's crazy to think that today I'll be doing my last one. When I got the show, I was 20 years old, and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don't but especially back then. I wasn't really a sketch performer I was just a stand up. I knew I could never keep up or go toe to toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform. I figured since I'm a stand up I'll just try my stand up and personal bits on Weekend Update as myself and I'm so glad I did," Davidson wrote.

He continued, "I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times. I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. I'm so grateful and I wouldn't be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn't the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. SNL is my home. I'm so happy and sad about tonight's show. For so many reasons I can't explain. Can't wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number. ⁃ Resident young person Pete Davidson"

The exits mark the departure of some of the series' most veteran performers. McKinnon and Bryant both have been part of SNL since 2012 with Mooney joining the cast in 2013. Davidson joined the cast in 2014.

As for what's next, Davidson has several projects in the works, including the upcoming Bodies, Bodies, Bodies from A24 while McKinnon is lending her voice to a character in DC League of Super-Pets and will also appear in Margot Robbie's Barbie movie.

