Saturday Night Live's Kristen Wiig Set to Join Five-Timers Club

Kristen Wiig will soon become the latest to join Saturday Night Live's Five-Timers Club. The Saturday Night Live alumnus is returning to 30 Rock tonight, April 6th, to host the live sketch comedy for the fifth time, becoming the latest in a long line of actors and comedians to host the festivities of Studio 8H at least five times. Wiig is the second SNL cast member or crew to join the Five-Timers Club is as many years, with former SNL writer John Mulaney on February 26, 2022. While Mulaney joined the club after just three years and some change, it's taken Wiig nearly 11 years to do the same.

Wiig first appeared on SNL in 2005, and went on to appear as a main cast member at 30 Rock for the next seven years. Some of her most popular characters during her time on the show include Aunt Linda, Female A-Hole, Judy Grimes, Mrs. Vogelcheck, and Triangle Sally.

During tonight's episode, Wiig will be joined by singer-songwriter RAYE, who's making her first appearance on Saturday Night Live. The show will air another new episode next weekend, with Ryan Gosling and Chris Stapleton making their third appearances on the show. Saturday Night Live will then take a two-week break before returning with new episodes on May 4th.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.