Saved by the Bell Star Mark-Paul Gosselaar to Watch the Series for the First Time on New Podcast

It's hard to believe that there are people out there who haven't seen the 90s classic Saved By The Bell at this point, even at least one episode, but it's probably even harder to believe that one of the show's biggest stars hasn't seen any of it. That's exactly what happened though with Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who played Zack Morris on the hit show, and to this point has somehow not seen any of the episodes that catapulted him to stardom back then. That's all about to change with a new podcast titled Zack To The Future, and he's teaming up with Zack Morris is Trash creator Dashiell Driscoll to watch them for the first time in a new series from Entercom's Cadence 13 (via EW).

Starting with the first episode on July 29th, the new series will breakdown each episode of the first season, with Gosselaar watching for the first time while Driscoll gives him season homework.

“For years I have been asked by the dedicated fans of Saved by the Bell to revisit the show," Gosselaar said. "I couldn’t wrap my head around an idea that would keep the audience entertained and celebrate the beloved series we created over 30 years ago, mostly because I can't remember a thing about making it, and I am thrilled to say I have found the answer. As my co-host, Dashiell Driscoll will be my key to unlocking every door at Bayside, a key he assures me Zack Morris would've had. I haven’t watched a single episode in its entirety since I walked off the sets in 1993. It’s time to wheel that big television into class. Go Bayside!”

"I would describe my experience as very surreal," Driscoll said. "It's been a really amazing journey for me and I'm so happy to be on it. I thought just getting to make Zack Morris is Trash was such a cool and fun thing. But getting to write on the reboot with Tracy Wigfield as my fearless leader is an absolute dream come true. This is the TV writing I've always wanted to do. So imagine my excitement when the phone rings one day and Mark-Paul Gosselaar is asking me to do a podcast with him! I never could've imagined when I was a kid watching re-runs after school that it would lead to anything productive or fruitful for me. [laughs] But it really led to so many great opportunities years later."

The fun starts on July 29th, and let us know what you think of the show in the comments!

