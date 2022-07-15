Scrubs Co-EP Eric Weinberg Arrested on Multiple Sexual Assault Charges

Eric Weinberg, television writer and producer whose major credits include the likes of Scrubs and Californication, was arrested on "multiple sexual assault charges" according to Deadline. Weinberg was arrested today at his home by the LAPD, who revealed that the charges are in relation to "a series of rapes and more" which occurred from 2012 to 2019, though they suspect even more may have allegedly been committed "since the early 1990s." After being booked by police, Weinberg's bail was set at over $3.2 million. Police revealed that Weinberg would seek out "women in their 20s and 30s in grocery stores, coffee shops and other public places."

"Weinberg was a Hollywood producer/writer and appears to have targeted women in grocery stores, coffee shops, and other public places," an LAPD spokesperson said in a statement. "Weinberg would approach the women who were in their 20-30s, under the guise of being a photographer and would set up photo shoots with them. Once the women were in his residence, he would sexually assault them during the photo shoot." The LAPD is asking any other unidentified victims that may have encountered Weinberg to come forward.

(Photo: LAPD)

Weinberg's work in television began in the early 1990s, serving as a writer on Bill Maher's Politically Incorrect for over 90 episodes. He later served as a producer on over 100 episodes of Scrubs while it was originally being broadcast on NBC. Across the two shows he earned five Primetime Emmy nominations. His other credits include FX's Anger Management TV series starring Charlie Cheen, Showtime's David Duchovny-comedy Californication, and TBS' Men at Work, among others.

Variety reached out to former representation for Weinberg who had no comment, citing they hadn't represented him in some time. According to his IMDB profile he hasn't been attached to any shows in Hollywood since 2016 where he worked on the EPIX original series, Graves.