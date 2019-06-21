Nickelodeon Reveals Spongebob Squarepants Plans for San Diego Comic-Con

Thousands of people will be flocking to San Diego Comic-Con next month, and it looks like they’ll have a chance to go under the sea in the process. Earlier this week, Nickelodeon announced that they will be bringing a 1,800 square-foot booth to San Diego Comic-Con, which will commemorate the 20th anniversary of SpongeBob Squarepants‘ debut. The installation will pay tribute to the world of SpongeBob, through interactive recreations of The Krusty Krab, the Chum Bucket, and Mrs. Puff’s Boating School.

Each day of the convention will feature an interactive game inside the Krusty Krab, where fans will go head to head to complete food orders in a race against the clock. A photo opportunity with a replica of Mrs. Puff’s Boating School will also be available. The Chum Bucket will 22 feet tall over the retail area, where attendees can purchase a variety of exclusive Nick gear and one-of-a-kind collectibles. The event will also feature costumed character appearances and autograph signings with SpongeBob SquarePants cast members and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creator and executive producers. More special appearances are expected to be announced in the weeks leading up to the convention.

Nickelodeon will also have two panels at the event, including “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout!”. The description for the panel can be found below.

“Drop on the deck and flop like a fish because Nickelodeon is celebrating 20 years of SpongeBob SquarePants! Dive deep down into the making of the brand-new special, “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout!” with co-executive producers Vincent Waller and Marc Ceccarelli. Voice actors Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Carolyn Lawrence(Sandy), Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) and Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs) will discuss what it was like to portray their characters in front of the camera for the first time in this live action-animation hybrid special. Moderated by: David Canfield (Entertainment Weekly).”

The weekend will also include “To Shell and Back: An exclusive TMNT creator panel”. The description for that can be found below.

“It’s creator COWABUNGA time! Three generations of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creators will take the stage to celebrate the history, fandom, and success of the Heroes in a Half -Shell. This exclusive history-making event will give fans rare access to co-executive producers Andy Suriano and Ant Ward (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), executive producer Ciro Nieli (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and legendary TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman. United for the first time, these award-winning creators will answer fan questions, share audience giveaways and unveil never-before-seen original TMNT art. Moderated by Mike Cecchini (Den of Geek).”

