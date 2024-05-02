Cobra Kai Final Season to Be Released in Three Parts

The final season of Cobra Kai is making its way to Netflix this summer, but the streaming service is employing a different kind of release strategy for this final batch of episodes. Rather than release Cobra Kai Season 6 all at once, or split it into two parts fairly close together, the supersized final season of Cobra Kai is getting stretched out across the span of several months.

On Tuesday morning, Netflix released a new teaser for Cobra Kai Season 6, in addition to announcing the multiple release dates for this final batch of episodes. Unlike previous seasons, Cobra Kai's last installment will feature a whopping 15 episodes. Those 15 episodes are set to be released on three separate dates.

Part 1 of Cobra Kai's final season will hit Netflix on July 18th. The wait for Part 2 will be a lengthy one, as the second round of episodes will be released a few months later, on November 28th. Part 3, the third and final batch of episodes in Cobra Kai Season 6, is arriving at some point in 2025. Unfortunately, Netflix hasn't announced a specific date for those episodes just yet.

Season 6 picks up after the events of Season 5, and sees the Cobra Kai students embark on a journey to compete in the karate world championships, where they will face their toughest opponents yet. Here's Netflix's official description of Cobra Kai Season 6:

"Picking up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate."

One of the biggest questions surrounding the final season of Cobra Kai is whether or not Hilary Swank will have a role at some point. Many of the lead actors from the various Karate Kid movies have appeared on the show at one point or another, but The Next Karate Kid's Swank has yet to show up. While speaking to Collider earlier this year, the actress didn't offer fans too much hope about her potential Karate Kid return.

"I don't think I am, unfortunately," Swank said. "I know. It's, like, the number one question I get right now. Most people usually say, 'What's it like working with Clint Eastwood?' But I think, 'Are you going to be on Cobra Kai has almost surpassed that?'"