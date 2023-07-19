[This story contains Secret Invasion spoilers for episode 5, “Harvest”.] What is “the Harvest?” It’s a question that fans have been asking since the reveal that Skrull general Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) replaced Dr. Rosa Dalton (Katie Finneran) with a shape-shifting imposter to scavenge super-powered DNA and create an army of Super-Skrulls. So far, the Skrulls stole the regenerative Extremis biotech and samples from the aliens Cull Obsidian (Avengers: Infinity War) and Groot (the Flora Colossus species in the Guardians of the Galaxy films). But as Skrull defector G’iah (Emilia Clarke) explained to Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Gravik took those samples “because he couldn’t find what he was looking for.”

Wednesday’s “Harvest” episode of Secret Invasion divulges what Gravik really wants: the Avengers’ DNA secretly harvested by Fury. After his Skrull resistance impersonated Russian insurgents and assaulted U.S. President Ritson’s (Dermot Mulroney) convoy, Gravik had Colonel James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) — who is actually the Skrull imposter Raava (Nisha Aaliya) — leak that it was the Russians and the alien Skrulls behind the assassination attempt.

If Fury doesn’t come to New Skrullos to give Gravik the Harvest, he’ll have the president bomb the Skrull compound on Russian soil, killing the refugee Skrulls and the body-snatched humans trapped inside. The strike would be the catalyst for World War III.

As it turns out, Fury hid the Harvest inside a cenotaph in a Finland cemetery (one of many fake graves he’s stashed across the globe). Retrieving the vial of stolen superhero DNA with Secret Intelligence Service Agent Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman), Fury explains that he collected Avenger blood spilled during the Battle of Earth — the climactic battle that assembled Earth’s mightiest heroes against Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Endgame.

Even Fury’s ally Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), a.k.a. Captain Marvel, spilled blood on the battlefield where Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) saved the universe with the snap of his fingers. “In the aftermath, some were sent in to collect that DNA. Some with the ability to blend in. Nobody knew about them but me and the collectors,” Fury says, revealing Gravik was his lead collector. And it was Fury’s Harvest that inspired Gravik’s idea for the Super-Skrull machine.

“So you are responsible for all this?” Falsworth asks. To that, Fury says: “Why do you think I came back?”

The Secret Invasion finale airs Wednesday, July 26th, on Disney+.