Secret Invasion Confirms SPOILER's Fate and It's Tied to a Major Iron Man Easter Egg

Secret Invasion Episode 4, "Beloved," confirms the fate of one of the show's main characters, and it's all due to a carryover from Iron Man 3. SPOILERS follow for Secret Invasion Episode 4, "Beloved." Last week's episode of Secret Invasion saw G'iah (Emilia Clarke) exposed as the mole in Gravik's (Kingsley Ben-Adir) Skrull organization. Gravik took care of the problem, feeding G'iah false information to confirm his suspicions and then shooting her and leaving her for dead outside of New Skrullos. Secret Invasion Episode 3 left fans to assume that was the end for G'iah, bringing Emilia Clarke's short time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a close.

It turns out that's not the entire story. Secret Invasion Episode 4 returns to that final scene from Episode 3 and sees G'iah waking up and her wound healing with a fiery red glow. A flashback to the moments before G'iah escaped from the New Skrullos compound reveals that she enhanced herself with the Extremis nanotechnology first introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Iron Man 3, which has regenerative properties, and which Gravik is harnessing as one-fourth of the abilities of a Super Skrull.

Is G'iah dead in Secret Invasion?

It seems that G'iah is alive and well in Secret Invasion. The fourth episode of the series revealed the truth behind the fakeout conclusion to the previous episode (which Marvel fans never really believed).

That doesn't mean that all is right in G'iah's world. Her cover is blown, and she flees from New Skrullos and meets with her father, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn). However, father and daughter still don't see eye-to-eye and go their separate ways.

What is Extremis?

Warren Ellis and Adi Granov created Exremis for Marvel Comics in the 2004 Iron Man story arc of the same name, which relaunched Marvel Comics' Iron Man series and helped redefine the character for the 21st century. Introduced as a virus in the comics, Marvel Studios turned it into a serum and introduced it into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Iron Man 3. Since then, it appeared in Marvel's Agents of SHIELD and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings before showing up in Secret Invasion.

Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce) and Maya Hansen (Rebecca Hall) developed the MCU's Extremis serum. Extremis uses nanotechnology to enhance the human body with healing abilities and the ability to generate heat.

Extremis is a volatile technology. A subject's body may reject the serum outright or become unstable due to unregulated overuse. Both typically result in death.

These deadly drawbacks haven't been a problem for the Skrulls, at least not that we've seen. Either the Skrulls' shapeshifting biology is better suited to containing and using Extremis, or Gravik's people have figured out a way to control it.

How to watch Marvel's Secret Invasion

The MCU's top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series that premiered June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury's attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

New episodes of Secret Invasion debut weekly on Wednesdays on Disney+. The first four episodes of Secret Invasion are streaming now on Disney+.