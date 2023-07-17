Nick Fury Fights the Super-Skrull in Marvel’s Secret Invasion Finale Trailer

[This story contains Secret Invasion spoilers.] There are only two episodes left of Marvel’s Secret Invasion. Ahead of Wednesday’s penultimate episode, Marvel Studios released a new look at Episode 5 (streaming July 19th) and Episode 6 (streaming July 26th) — what Disney+ is calling “the conclusion to the epic event” series. In its first four episodes, Secret Invasion gunned down former S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), with the insurgent Skrull Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) framing a fugitive Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) for her murder; revealed both Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and the Avenger James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) to be Skrull imposters; and seemingly killed off Fury’s closest ally, the shape-shifting Talos (Ben Mendelsohn).

“You’re the most wanted and hated man on the planet,” Rhodes — who is actually the Skrull Raava (Nisha Aaliya) — tells Fury in the new footage, which you can watch below. The tense confrontation comes after Talos died saving U.S. President Ritson (Dermot Mulroney) after he was targeted by Gravik’s Skrull faction posing as Russian terrorists. “My war is set in motion,” Gravik is heard saying. “This is the extinction of the human race.”

30 years after Fury and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson, who so far hasn’t appeared in Secret Invasion) vowed to find Talos and his refugee Skrulls a new homeworld after their persecution by the Kree, Gravik’s Skrull resistance has infiltrated all levels of Earth. Gravik and his sect of green-skinned shape-shifters have been hiding in an abandoned nuclear site in Russia, which they call New Skrullos — birth place of the rebel leader’s army of genetically modified Super-Skrulls.

But according to the new Secret Invasion trailer,that’s not the only plot that Gravik has put into motion: the footage shows a silo unsheathing a nuclear warhead, suggesting Fury’s mission is to stop the Super-Skrulls from unleashing a nuclear holocaust to make Earth uninhabitable to humans. But a million Skrulls, who are immune to radiation, would have their new home.

Fury is “older, he’s tired, and he’s not sure of his footing anymore,” Jackson told Marvel.com. “The times have changed. The superheroes are gone and they’re doing whatever it is they’re doing sothere’s no real Avengers for him to come down here or he’s not trying tocall on them he’s not been in touch with anybody. He’s been incognitoand up there on S.A.B.E.R., so it’s been a long time since he’s been intouch with people. He’s ghosted a lot of people and they call him; hedoesn’t call them so he’s not coming back down here super willingly.”

Who do you trust? With Fury running out of allies, the answer may be no one. And with the Avengers disassembled, Fury is taking matters into his own hands: the trailer shows Fury fighting Super-Skrull Gravik, who has added the Extremis nanotechnology and Groot’s limb manipulation to his growing arsenal of super powers.



“We’ve got to reach a point where we don’t expectthese guys to come and save us every time something goes wrong. This isone of those times, so it’s that kind of series where we try and solvethings without being too superhuman but use the espionage angle as wellas we can.”

New episodes of Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion are streaming Wednesdays on Disney+.