Secret Invasion Brings Back a Fan-Favorite Black Widow Movie Character

A Black Widow character returns in the fifth episode of Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion series on Disney+. SPOILERS follow for Secret Invasion Episode 5, “The Harvest.” Secret Invasion’s penultimate episode sees Nick Fury calling in every favor from every ally he has left. That includes Rick Mason, the former SHIELD agent O-T Fagbenle first played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021’s Black Widow. In his second MCU appearance, Fagbenle’s Rick Mason aids Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in getting to Scandinavia, where he meets with Sonya Falsworth and heads to the cemetery where he’s hidden “The Harvest” in a false tombstone bearing his name.

Formerly an agent of SHIELD, Rick Mason became friends with Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), a.k.a. Black Widow, after she rescued him from a Cambodian prison. After leaving SHIELD, Mason became a smuggler and contractor. He helped Natasha out while she was a fugitive between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame, as seen in the Black Widow movie.

Who is Rick Mason in Secret Invasion?

Fagbenle hinted last year that Rick Mason would be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He told /Film, “With Marvel, I’m never sure how much they can say about stuff, but I’ll just say that it wasn’t a one-and-done conversation.”

Continuing, he added, “To be honest, I did start to [research the comics]. I had conversations with Eric [Pearson], who wrote Black Widow, who’s become a friend of mine, he’s a genius and a beautiful person. In our conversations, in some ways I feel like this incarnation of Mason is an Eric creation … So although I did have a little peek at the original, I very soon just became focused on what Eric created for Black Widow.”

How to watch Marvel’s Secret Invasion on Disney+

The MCU’s top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series that premiered June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury’s attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Secret Invasion Episode 5, “The Harvest” is streaming now on Disney+. The Secret Invasion finale debuts next Wednesday on Disney+. Black Widow is also streaming on Disney+.