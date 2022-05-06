Selena Gomez to Make Hosting Debut on Saturday Night Live

✖

Saturday Night Live returns May 7 with second-time host Benedict Cumberbatch, on board to promote Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and fifth-time musical guest Arcade Fire, whose latest album, "WE," is out today. Next week, Selena Gomez will make her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on May 14. The multi-hyphenate stars in season two of Hulu's hit series

Only Murders in the Building, alongside frequent SNL host Steve Martin. The new season premieres on June 28. Post Malone will perform as musical guest for the first time on May 14. The Grammy-nominated artist's highly anticipated new album, "Twelve Carat Toothache," is set to be released June 3.

Saturday Night Live will conclude its 47th season on May 21, with the host and musical act yet to be announced.

In addition to the live broadcast on NBC, Saturday Night Live will stream the remainder of the season live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Fans who want to travel back in time can stream every season of Saturday Night Live now on Peacock.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels. Saturday Night Live was the #1 entertainment program last season in the 18-49 demo and won eight Emmy Awards in 2021, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. Michaels has another series, a revival of The Kids in the Hall, coming to Amazon soon.

Here's Hulu's synopsis for Season 1 of Only Murders in the Building:

"From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman, and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

"When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late."