Sesame Street Cast Sing “Sing” for Caroll Spinney’s Retirement

Earlier this month Caroll Spinney, the man behind the voices of beloved Sesame Street characters Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch announced his retirement after nearly 50 years on the iconic children’s show and to honor Spinney, the Sesame Street cast gathered for a very special tribute.

At Spinney’s retirement party, current and past Sesame Street cast along with their puppet characters took the stage at the Museum of the Moving Image to perform “Sing”. You can check out video of the performance above as shared by Matt Vogel, who has been Spinney’s apprentice since 1996 and will take over the Big Bird role.

The song will likely be familiar to those who grew up watching Sesame Street. Written for the show in 1971 by Joe Raposo who also wrote the show’s “Sesame Street Theme”, “Sing” has been performed many times over the years in English, Spanish, and even sign language. An iconic song of the show, it’s appeared in many of Sesame Street‘s anniversary specials and was also prominently featured in a 2001 episode in which Big Bird, voiced by Spinney, sang it to celebrate his nest being rebuilt after a hurricane.

Spinney has been the man inside Big Bird’s suit and Oscar’s trash can since Sesame Street‘s premiere in 1969 and while Spinney is retiring from performing, he’s not done being part of Sesame Street. Spinney said in a statement that he hand-selected his successors for both Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch.

“Big Bird brought me so many places, opened my mind and nurtured my soul,” Spinney said. “And I plan to be an ambassador for Sesame Workshop for many years to come. After all, we’re a family! But now it’s time for two performers that I have worked with and respected — and actually hand-picked for the guardianship of Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch — to take my alter-egos into their hands and continue to give them life.”

What do you think about the Sesame Street cast's tribute to Caroll Spinney?