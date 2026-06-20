Sesame Street Movie Finally Gets a Positive Update After 14 Years of Delays

The long-awaited Sesame Street movie is finally moving forward, more than a decade after it was originally announced. It was originally announced way back in 2012 by THR, from long-time Sesame Street writer Joey Mazzarino and producer Shawn Levy, at 20th Century Fox, before moving to Warner Bros in 2015. At that point, Anne Hathaway was linked with the starring role, and Bo Burnham was brought in to write original songs, and it even got as close as a release date being announced for 2021 before two more delays that were the last anyone heard publicly, as the Covid pandemic ground things to a halt.

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The movie is now headed to Netflix, which is also now the new streaming home of the beloved kids series. The news comes courtesy of Jeff Sneider’s latest newsletter and seemingly ends a painfully long journey to production that has seen the project change studio hands several times since it was first announced in June 2012. Sneider says Netflix are wiping the slate clean of previous development stages and involved talent, including Hathaway and Burnham.

A Sesame Street Movie Has Been a Long Time Coming

Sesame Street is a solid gold IP with both old school nostalgic appeal and a current engaged audience that could have made the difference to a theatrical release. A Netflix release now makes sense given the streamer picked up the rights quite recently. Whether it will get a lucrative theatrical release isn’t mentioned in the initial report, but you’d think that would be logical given the enormous power of family audiences at the box office. The Muppets Movie showed how this sort of franchise can be updated for full quadrant appeal, and hopefully Netflix will continue on a similar path to the one that saw Burnham hired to write songs.

Intriguingly, Sneider also reveals that Oscar-winning directing duo the Daniels, who made the excellent Everything Everywhere All at Once were previously offered the movie in an earlier state of development before Warner Bros lost the rights. Quite what that would have turned out like is anyone’s guess, and Sneider speculates that they’re unlikely to be attached to this version of Sesame Street. This would be the third live-action Sesame Street movie, after 1985’s Follow That Bird and The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland in 1999. And alongside the main show, which initially ran on PBS until 2015 before moving to HBO for a decade, there have been many specials and direct-to-video releases – the last of which was Elmo and Tango Holiday Helpers in 2023.

I really hope they do go with a musical and follow The Muppets Movie vibe, to broaden out the audience. Whatever the approach though, there’s a huge number of iconic characters to draw from, and the project will hopefully be worth the wait. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!