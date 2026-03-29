7 Animated TV Shows With Multiple Seasons That Are Great From Beginning to End

TV is one of the places where animation can thrive, with it allowing long-form animated TV shows to gather large fanbases and become household names by the end of their runs. Animated shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, The Simpsons, South Park, and more have become some of the most iconic pieces of TV ever. However, most of these beloved shows have their ups and downs, making shows that are consistently great even more impressive.

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So, here are seven animated TV shows that are great from beginning to end. This list will only focus on shows with more than one season, as it is much more difficult to maintain consistent quality across multiple seasons. While there are tons of TV shows that deserve a spot on this list, these seven are shows that I think have near-perfect runs.

7) Hilda

Image courtesy of Netflix

Hilda may not be as well-known as some of the later entries on this list, but it is still one of the best animated shows of all time. The Netflix series lasted three seasons, with them consisting of a total of 34 episodes and one movie. The episodes are wonderful, with the beautiful art style and magical tone being present throughout. Hilda doesn’t have a bad episode, and it is definitely worth checking out if you haven’t seen it.

6) Batman: The Animated Series

There have been tons of animated superhero shows throughout TV history, but none have lived up to Batman: The Animated Series. It is arguably the best Batman adaptation, with it featuring tons of definitive Batman characters and storylines. Across the four seasons, the show evolved, yet it stayed consistently incredible throughout its 85 episodes.

5) BoJack Horseman

Image courtesy of Netflix

Netflix’s adult animated series BoJack Horseman may have started out as a crude comedy, but this was only because it wanted to draw viewers into a depressing and psychological tale of the titular TV star. Bojack Horseman lasted for six seasons, meaning that it has the most seasons of any series on this list. However, it manages to stay fresh and beautifully told throughout all of them, making it one of the best Netflix Originals on the platform.

4) Gravity Falls

Image courtesy of Disney Television Animation.

Gravity Falls lasted only two seasons, but they are two of the best seasons of an animated show ever. The series manages to mix humor, heart, and one of the most dynamic stories ever seen in children’s animation, which is why it’s still beloved all these years later. Tons of shows have tried to recapture the success of Gravity Falls, but none of them have lived up to the iconic Disney Channel original.

3) Smiling Friends

Courtesy of Adult Swim

Smiling Friends was Adult Swim’s hot new show until 2026, when the series’ creators announced that it would be ending. The third season of Smiling Friends is the final season, which is a shame, as it was getting better with each new batch of episodes. The creativity is endless, with each episode coming up with new worlds and characters for viewers to love. Plus, Smiling Friends is one of the funniest TV shows ever made, with each bite-sized episode containing at least one joke that is bound to make a viewer laugh.

2) Samurai Jack

Cartoon Network’s Samurai Jack is one of the best animated action shows of all time, with it being created by animation legend Genndy Tartakovsky. The series is most notable for its gorgeous animation, with the stylized characters and beautiful backgrounds being some of the most stunning visuals in animated television history. On top of that, the quiet storytelling and striking action make the series a sight to behold, and it stays consistently excellent throughout every season.

What makes Samurai Jack particularly impressive is that its last season managed to be just as good as previous ones. The first four seasons of Samurai Jack aired from 2001 to 2003, and it was a hit. However, Tartakovsky came back in 2017 to conclude the story, leading to Samurai Jack season 5. The fifth season featured a tone switch and more mature stories, yet it still managed to live up to the high expectations that the original seasons had set.

1) Avatar: The Last Airbender

Image via Nickelodeon

It isn’t hard to make the argument that Avatar: The Last Airbender is the greatest animated show of all time, as that is a position that many fans hold. The Nickelodeon action fantasy show is absolutely stunning, with it starting out great and getting even better as it goes on. Across its three seasons and 61 episodes, Avatar: The Last Airbender tells a captivating story, features gorgeous animation, and shapes a compelling world, and not a single episode is a letdown. All of the shows on this list are consistent, but Avatar: The Last Airbender consistently gets better throughout its run.