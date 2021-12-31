Sesame Street Shares Supportive Message After Challenging 2021

As 2021 draws to a close, Sesame Street shared an uplifting message for fans on its social media pages this morning. The message, which is accompanied by a photo of a heartwarming Muppet hug, acknowledged the difficulties of 2021 and promised to be right there for the audience throughout 2022. This has been a pretty eventful year for Sesame Street, making big strides toward inclusion with LGBTQ+ and Asian American/Pacific Islander inclusion as well as seeing the release of a documentary about the series’ early days on HBO Max, the home of both Sesame Street and Elmo’s late night talk show The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo.

“Through ups, downs, and unexpected challenges, we got through 2021 together,” the tweet reads. “And while we may not know what the next year will bring, we’ll be with you every step of the way!”

You can see it in context, and with the image included, below.

https://twitter.com/sesamestreet/status/1476916055062638595?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street, centers on the early days of the beloved children’s TV classic, is set for a release on Decmber 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and will stream on HBO Max. Documentary. The documentary is inspired by the New York Times‘ bestselling book Street Gang: The Complete History of Sesame Street by Michael Davis, features exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and over 20 original cast and creator interviews. They tell us in their own words about how “the gang” came together, staying committed to their original mission through decades of political and social change, and through it all maintaining a wicked sense of humor and joy.

The documentary digs into the early days of Sesame Street, revealing the creators, artists, writers and educators who together established one of the most influential and enduring children’s programs in television history. Street Gang focuses on the first two decades of Sesame Street, highlighting this visionary “gang” that audaciously interpreted radical changes in society and engaged children in ways that entertained and educated in new and innovative ways.