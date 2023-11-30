Sex and the City Reality Dating Series In The Works

Sex and the City is getting the dating show treatment. According to Deadline, an unscripted dating show is in development at Bunim/Murray Productions based on Candace Bushnell's Sex and the City book. The series, titled Is There Still Sex in The City is set to follow four "fabulous" friends in their fifties as they look for a "love do-over". According to the series logline, "They'll live together in a cozy country chateau where they'll have their pick of a different group of men in each episode. They'll try the boy toys, sample a senior age player, be romanced by the rich guys and even get to flirt with their fantasy man. But in the end, who will really steal their hearts, and will our ladies be able to bring the sex back to the city?" The series is set to be shopped out to potential buyers next month.

"Fifty-something women and above are the hottest new dating demographic, and I should know, I am one of them. Over the decades, I've dated men of all ages and I'm so excited to be working on a show that combines my passion for relationships with the chance to help women, like me, navigate a love do-over," Bushnell said.

"We feel that Candace's brand has grown with her audience and her expertise in the dating space is an incredible entry point for an immersive dating experiment," Julie Pizzi, Bunim/Murray president added.

Bushnell is known as the "real-life Carrie Bradshaw" having created the alter ego while writing the 1996 novel Sex and The City. That novel went on to inspire the HBO series of the same name as well as the revival And Just Like That.

And Just Like That… Will Return For Season 3

Earlier this year, it was announced that Sex and the City follow up And Just Like That… had been renewed for a third season.

"We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors," said executive producer Michael Patrick King in a press release. "And Just Like That… here comes season 3."

"We are delighted to share that since the launch of season 2, And Just Like That... ranks as the #1 Max Original overall and is the most watched returning Max Original to date," added Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey. "As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories. We cannot wait for audiences to see where season 3 will take our favorite New Yorkers."

What Is And Just Like That... About?

The Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT…, the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series "Sex and the City," from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The series is executive produced by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King. King also wrote the series along with Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky. King directed the series along with Gillian Robespierre, Cynthia Nixon, Anu Valia and Nisha Ganatra. The HBO series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell.