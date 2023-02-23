Sarah Michelle Gellar Wants To Reprise Sex and the City Role in And Just Like That

Sarah Michelle Gellar has a long history with television. Not only did the beloved actor play the titular role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer throughout its seven season run, but she also got her start on the soap opera All My Children and starred in the short-lived shows Ringer and The Crazy Ones. Now, she's back on TV and starring in Paramount+'s Wolf Pack. Throughout her career, Gellar also made guest appearances in episodes of The Simpsons, The Big Bang Theory, Star Wars: Rebels, and more. In 2000, she also guest starred in a season three episode of Sex and the City as Debbie, a junior development executive who pitched Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) the idea of adapting her column into a movie. Now that Sex and the City is back with its follow-up series, And Just Like That, Gellar wants a chance to reprise her role.

"I feel like the [development] girl, which is what she was then, is probably running a studio, and maybe she has a place to come back," Gellar told Entertainment Tonight. She added of her original cameo, "I was desperate to be on it, and Darren [Starr] had written me a couple roles, and I couldn't get out of Buffy to film, and I was really upset. And he said to me, 'We're coming to LA. I'll make it work', so he wrote this role."

Gellar continued, "I had a 10 PM call time for Sex and the City, and I said, 'Are you gonna get to me?', because I had been working since five in the morning ... I got there at 10 PM. They got to me at 5 AM or 4:30 AM the next day, so I was delirious doing that scene, but I was also deliriously excited."

What Is Wolf Pack?

When Wolf Pack was originally announced, many assumed the new series was a spinoff of the MTV series Teen Wolf, which ran from 2011 to 2017. While there is a new Teen Wolf movie that was also recently released on Paramount+, the original show and the new movie are actually unrelated to Wolf Pack. Recently, creator Jeff Davis spoke with SFX Magazine (via CBR) and clarified that Wolf Pack is not a spinoff of Teen Wolf.

"I know that everybody gets confused by it, but I always say, 'Nobody thinks Twilight is in the same universe as Interview With The Vampire,'" Davis said. "There can be two werewolf shows that exist in separate spaces. It's funny because one of the things we did was consciously try and do things differently with Wolf Pack." The creator also pointed out that Wolf Pack is more "sophisticated" than Teen Wolf.

"I said, 'I don't want to do the same show. I want to do something more adult, a little bit extreme in places. Not necessarily darker, but a little bit more sophisticated in terms of themes.' Teen Wolf was very comic book. It had a real sense of humor... not that Wolf Pack doesn't have a sense of humor, but it's not as comedic as Teen Wolf," Davis explained.

Wolf Pack's is available to stream on Paramount+.