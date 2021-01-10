Sex and the City Revival Coming to HBO Max, Stars Confirm

✖

Reboots and revivals of TV shows have become a staple of popular culture over the past decade, as fans are eager to see exactly what the future holds for their favorite characters or franchises. One of the most debated-about possibilities has been a continuation of Sex and the City, either through another film or some sort of sequel television series. According to a new post from the stars of the series, the latter appears to officially be a reality. On Sunday, stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis each shared a cryptic teaser video on their social media accounts, which confirms that an HBO Max revival of the series is officially on the way.

HBO Max has since confirmed that the installment will be a ten-episode limited series, and will be titled And Just Like That..., a title that was hinted at in the teaser trailer. Michael Patrick King, who directed multiple episodes of the original series and wrote and directed both films, will be returning as an executive producer alongside Parker, Nixon, and Davis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Nixon (@cynthiaenixon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iamkristindavis (@iamkristindavis)

Rumors of a Sex and the City continuation began at the end of December, and have courted a lot of speculation amongst the fandom. Particularly, many have wondered what the project would look like without the franchise's fourth lead star, Samantha Jones actress Kim Cattrall. Cattrall has previously been candid about not wanting to return to the role,

“I remember getting a lot of grief on social media for not wanting to do a film," Cattrall told the Women's Prize for Fiction podcast in December of last year." It was astonishing some of the things people wrote to me — ‘I work in a bank and I don't like this person and I don't like the hours, and I don’t like this and I do it so you just do it!’” she said. “'Give me what I want. I do it. I'm miserable, you be miserable too.'”

“I'm lucky enough to have choice, not that I haven't worked for it, but I have it,” Cattrall continued. “It's something I feel very lucky to have and I'm very protective of it. I wouldn't be any good doing something that I really didn't want to do.”

What do you think of a Sex and the City revival officially happening at HBO Max? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!