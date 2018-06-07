‘Shadowhunters’ Showrunner Thanks Fans for Support

Fans of Freeform’s Shadowhunters received some difficult news last night, as the network made the decision to cancel the series after three seasons. Knowing that the dedicated following was more than disappointed by the news, showrunner Darren Swimmer offered a sincere thank you to those who supported the series.

Swimmer took to Twitter last night to break his silence on the cancellation of the beloved fantasy series.

“We are sad to see Shadowhunters come to an end,” Swimmer wrote in the tweet. “If it’s any solace to the fans, the episodes to come are truly some of the best of the series. Thank you for all the support.”

Along with the announcement of the cancellation yesterday, Freeform released a statement regarding the success of the show over the last three seasons, and the support it has received from its fans.

“We are very proud of Shadowhunters, a series that broke new ground in the genre world and became a fan favorite,” Freeform said in the statement. “However, along with our partners at Constantin, we reached the very difficult decision not to renew the show for a fourth season. But as big supporters and fans ourselves, Freeform insisted on and championed the filming of a special two-part finale that would give devoted fans a proper ending.”

The ending will come at the end of the current third season, which is slated to have an additional 12 episodes. Swimmer confirmed the episode count, in addition to his note that what’s to come was some of the best the show had to offer.

Shadowhunters is based on the popular Mortal Instruments novel series from Cassandra Clare, and was ordered to series by Freeform (then ABC Family) in 2015. The show became the second live-action adaptation of the source material, following the Mortal Instruments: City of Bones feature film in 2013.

