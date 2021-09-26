Shazam! Fury of the Gods Star Zachary Levi Has Emotional Reaction to Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso is currently one of the most popular shows on TV and is a hot topic on social media every week. The show just took home multiple Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series, and the second season is in full swing. The show’s latest episode, “No Weddings and a Funeral,” hit Apple TV+ on Friday and featured some extremely emotional moments. Many people have taken to social media to share their feelings about the episode, including Shazam! Fury of the Gods star, Zachary Levi.

“My review of the latest episode of TED LASSO in one photo. If ever there was a show that made you laugh out loud, then immediately break your heart, then pull you out of that emotional tailspin just as fast, all the while teaching you about connecting with your past traumas and learning to love and forgive yourself and others, this is that show. The writing, the producing, the direction, and performances are all top-shelf gold. Soup to nuts. Special shout-out to @mjdelaney for directing this episode to the proverbial ‘T’. I didn’t want it to end,” Levi wrote. You can view the photo of a tearful Levi below:

Ted Lasso follows the titular character, played by Jason Sudeikis, an American college football coach who is recruited to coach an English Premier League team, AFC Richmond, despite having no experience with soccer. The show’s Executive Producer, Brendan Hunt, who also plays Coach Beard, recently spoke to ComicBook.com about the show’s future plans.

“We’ve always seen it as a three-season situation. We still have a three-season story arc in mind, but the thing we weren’t prepared for when we were thinking three seasons, was the degree to which people would take to the show,” Hunt told ComicBook’s Patrick Cavanaugh earlier this month. “So, perhaps that intention will be challenged a little bit, but that’s where our head is at right now.”

As for Shazam!, Levi recently did a panel at Dragon Con (via The Direct) and teased what’s to come for the powered family.

“So at the end of the movie [Shazam!], what happens is, the kids get superpowers… it’s so fun and amazing, but then we didn’t really get to do a lot with them… until this movie. Until this movie, there’s a whole lot more of getting to see the whole dynamic of all the super-versions of all the [family members],” Levi teased.

Ted Lasso is streaming on Apple TV+. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released on June 2, 2023.