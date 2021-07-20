Ted Lasso Co-Creator Addresses if the Series Will Really End After Season 3

✖

One of the biggest challenges for the minds behind a beloved series is finding a way to deliver audiences everything they're hoping to get out of the journey while also making sure not to wear out their welcome, risking a dip in quality or members of the cast and crew leaving to pursue other projects. In the case of Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, various minds behind the series have noted that the concept was envisioned with three seasons in mind, though co-creator Brendan Hunt recently confirmed that, while that was the initial mindset, it's entirely possible those plans could change in the future. Season 2 of Ted Lasso premieres on Apple TV+ on July 23rd.

"We've always seen it as a three-season situation. We still have a three-season story arc in mind, but the thing we weren't prepared for when we were thinking three seasons, was the degree to which people would take to the show," Hunt revealed to ComicBook.com. "So, perhaps that intention will be challenged a little bit, but that's where our head is at right now."

In Season 2 of the series, Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team — despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination...and biscuits. The widely acclaimed series also stars Brendan Hunt, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed. Sarah Niles joins the cast this season as Sharon, a sports psychologist who has been brought in to work with AFC Richmond.

Hunt also recalled how, despite the challenges of debuting during a global pandemic and being based on a series of NBC Sports promos from 2013, audiences grew enamored with the narrative, proving that social media can sometimes surprise you with positivity.

"It goes without saying, we certainly wished we hadn't debuted in a pandemic, we wish there was no pandemic to debut during, but if we were some help in that difficult time, that's great, because that's, obviously, not what we were setting out to do," Hunt pointed out. "Pretty quickly after the show debuted, and, I think, maybe specifically, because there were three episodes that came out all at once in the beginning, the Twitter reaction was different. It wasn't just that people were liking it, people were deeply into it from the beginning, and then as the story went on and the ups and downs and the wins and losses of it all came to a head, it was really, really cool to see people's reactions to it. It was starting to mean something to them. As bad for the world as Twitter may be, Twitter was a real helpful window into how people were taking the show."

