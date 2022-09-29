She-Hulk Fans React to No Daredevil in Episode 7

Daredevil fans are going to have to wait at least another week to see the character in She-Hulk. Episode 7 has plot lines coming to a head and Emil Blonsky rolling back into the picture. But, there was no Matt Murdock to speak of during Jennifer Walters' trip to Abomination's wellness retreat. While we don't get Charlie Cox swinging in to bust any bad guys, the audience does get to see Jen work through some of her struggles with balancing She-Hulk and her personal life. However, for the hardcore Daredevil fans out there, the tease at the end of of Episode 5 has gone largely unaccounted for since then. Last week's episode saw She-Hulk lampshade the fact that some of the audience might be upset. But, maybe next week will bring The Man Without Fear. Check out some of the reactions down below.

She-Hulk writer Jessica Gao has been answering questions about Daredevil the entire run of the show. Collider asker her about Murdock's role in this story and how it might be different than the Netflix series. "He has such reverence and love for that character. It's clear that the character meant so much to him, but he also came very game to play around," Gao said. "He was totally up for more funny banter and having this fun dynamic with Jen and She-Hulk. It really feels like the character from the comics. It was so fun because he really does fit into the show so perfectly. They're both lawyers, and they're both superheroes. Who else can say that they have that in common? It was just very fun thinking about what their dynamics would be, based on the personalities of these two characters."

Do you think Daredevil will pop up next week? Let us know down in the comments!