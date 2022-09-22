Marvel Fans Are Upset About No Daredevil (or Matt Murdock) In This Week's She-Hulk
Another week of She-Hulk has come and gone and Daredevil wasn't a part of the fun. Marvel fans are growing impatient waiting for Matt Murdock to waltz into the story. Last week teased his appearance in the show with a costume nod. But, Episode 6 rolled around and it was largely the central conflict between Jennifer Walters and Titania. At D23 Expo a few weeks ago, people in attendance were treated to some Daredevil clips from the Disney+ series. All this footage and the trailers lead to people thinking Murdock could show up at any second, but this hasn't been the case. The jokes in the first two episode about She-Hulk not being a cameo-fest seem very prescient right now. People are expecting things that frankly don't make a ton of sense. Daredevil was never going to be in half the series. It looks like the hero will be in about two episodes maximum. (And fans should rejoice if they get that.)
In an interview with Jessica Gao, Collider asked the She-Hulk writer about Murdock and how he fits into the picture with their main character. "He has such reverence and love for that character. It's clear that the character meant so much to him, but he also came very game to play around," Gao explained. "He was totally up for more funny banter and having this fun dynamic with Jen and She-Hulk. It really feels like the character from the comics. It was so fun because he really does fit into the show so perfectly. They're both lawyers, and they're both superheroes. Who else can say that they have that in common? It was just very fun thinking about what their dynamics would be, based on the personalities of these two characters."
Daredevil fans after watching this week's She Hulk episode pic.twitter.com/8m90lz0J6U— Ali* (@dappledapper) September 22, 2022
Got a chuckle out of me
#SHEHULK EPISODE 6 SPOILERS— ethan ψ (@parkerspilot) September 22, 2022
daredevil fans after matt doesn't appear in this episode: pic.twitter.com/KgR5uFBhFp
The title let you know
Every Daredevil fan when they saw the title of Episode 6 'Just Jen' #SheHulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw pic.twitter.com/HRgAjQMsJE— Jesse (@JessePena108) September 22, 2022
But very seriously...
y'all are acting a little bit annoying about daredevil not showing up in today's episode maybe you should remember that this is actually HER show #SheHulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw pic.twitter.com/DBmTKVVRND— anału (@swiftstrange) September 22, 2022
Surprised this one took so long
Another week without Matt Murdock #SheHulkAttorneyatLaw #SheHulk #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/bjaIO48XZS— Tyler Calvert (@ItsTylerCalvert) September 22, 2022
Beyond parody lol
#shehulk spoiler— zara (@agentbucky) September 22, 2022
daredevil stans when matt murdock didn’t show up in this episode either pic.twitter.com/y3U0XD6wIo
Don't trip, it's coming
All of us watching #shehulk this week for daredevil pic.twitter.com/Z3BSStYoPG— Preme (@Supremeup2) September 22, 2022
It's all very over the top
Marvel fans when they stayed up until 3 am for Daredevil and he's not in the episode #SheHulk #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/kmBPwC181U— Bobreddit889 (@bobreddit889) September 22, 2022
A lot of simmering emotions
Daredevil fans watching #shehulk this week pic.twitter.com/hUOVLEhTtL— Habitual Line Stepper (@NamedPrivate) September 22, 2022