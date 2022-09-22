Marvel Fans Are Upset About No Daredevil (or Matt Murdock) In This Week's She-Hulk

Another week of She-Hulk has come and gone and Daredevil wasn't a part of the fun. Marvel fans are growing impatient waiting for Matt Murdock to waltz into the story. Last week teased his appearance in the show with a costume nod. But, Episode 6 rolled around and it was largely the central conflict between Jennifer Walters and Titania. At D23 Expo a few weeks ago, people in attendance were treated to some Daredevil clips from the Disney+ series. All this footage and the trailers lead to people thinking Murdock could show up at any second, but this hasn't been the case. The jokes in the first two episode about She-Hulk not being a cameo-fest seem very prescient right now. People are expecting things that frankly don't make a ton of sense. Daredevil was never going to be in half the series. It looks like the hero will be in about two episodes maximum. (And fans should rejoice if they get that.)

In an interview with Jessica Gao, Collider asked the She-Hulk writer about Murdock and how he fits into the picture with their main character. "He has such reverence and love for that character. It's clear that the character meant so much to him, but he also came very game to play around," Gao explained. "He was totally up for more funny banter and having this fun dynamic with Jen and She-Hulk. It really feels like the character from the comics. It was so fun because he really does fit into the show so perfectly. They're both lawyers, and they're both superheroes. Who else can say that they have that in common? It was just very fun thinking about what their dynamics would be, based on the personalities of these two characters."

