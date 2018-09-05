‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’ Announces New York Comic Con Panel

Programming for New York Comic Con is gradually beginning to be announced, and it looks like two fan favorites will be a part of that.

DreamWorks Animation Television recently announced that it will bringing both She-Ra and the Princesses of Power and Voltron: Legendary Defender to NYCC. Both of the shows will be having panel discussions during the convention, which will include some sort of sneak peek.

Videos by ComicBook.com

She-Ra is back! Join DreamWorks at @NY_Comic_Con as we unveil the highly-anticipated Netflix original series, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power! #NYCC #DreamWorksSheRa pic.twitter.com/0umUjOFC12 — She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (@DreamWorksSheRa) September 4, 2018

She-Ra‘s panel will be taking place from 3:00-4:00PM on Thursday, October 4th, in the Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center. The panel will have a first look at the series, and feature appearances from showrunner Noelle Stevenson, as well as voice actors Aimee Carerro and Karen Fukuhara.

Voltron‘s panel will be taking place from 10:30-11:30 AM on Friday, October 5th, also in the Hammerstein Ballroom. The panel will include executive producers Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery, story editor Josh Hamilton, and voice actors Bex Taylor-Klaus, Josh Keaton, Jeremy Shada, and Kimberly Brooks. The panel is expected to look back on the show’s seven seasons thus far, as well as offer a sneak peek of the upcoming final chapter.

DreamWorks’ presence at NYCC doesn’t stop there, with an “immersive fan experience” inspired by She-Ra being part of the event as well. The activation will take place at Booth #502, and will include a larger-than-life She-Ra statue, as well as interactive photo opportunities that will transport guests straight to Etheria, the Whispering Woods and Hordak’s lair. Reservations are required to attend the fan experience.

DreamWorks and Mondo will also be offering an exclusive Voltron: Legendary Defender vinyl record, which will include music from the entire series. Lion Forge Comics will be releasing a special comic book variant for Voltron: Legendary Defender at Booth #1936. Co-writer Mitch Iverson will be signing the comic on both Friday and Saturday of the convention.

Are you excited to see She-Ra and Voltron make their way to NYCC? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The first season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power will debut on Netflix on November 16th. The final season of Voltron: Legendary Defender is expected to debut later this year on Netflix.