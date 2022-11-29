Smallville Alum Tom Welling Joins The Winchesters in New Photos

The CW has released photos for "Reflections", the upcoming seventh episode of The Winchester's first season and the photos are giving us our first look at Smallville alum Tom Welling as Samuel Campbell. As was announced back in October, Welling is playing the father of Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly), making him the future grandfather of Sam and Dean Winchester. The character was originally played on Supernatural by Mitch Pileggi. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, December 6th.

According to the episode synopsis, both Mary and John (Drake Rodger) "find trails that lead back to their fathers." Mary has been looking for her father most of the season, so this development is certainly an interesting one. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below and then read on for the photos.

"IT ALL ADDS UP – The Hunt heats up and Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John (Drake Rodger) find trails that lead back to their fathers. Carlos (JoJo Fleites) helps Mary investigate where the Akrida might be hiding but they discover more than they bargained for. Meanwhile, Millie (Bianca Kajlich) steps in to help Latika (Nida Kurshid), Ada (Demetria McKinney), and John to decipher notes left behind and they stumble upon a way to get some answers. John Showalter directed the episode written by David H. Goodman & Robbie Thompson."

What is The Winchesters about?

According to the series' official description, "Before Sam and Dean, there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line not only to save their love, but the entire world." The series is set to dive into the couple's origin story and will be narrated by Dean.

The Winchesters airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Reflections" debuts December 6th.